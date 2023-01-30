A man has been arrested after making threats with an imitation firearm.

Armed units from Chichester were scrambled to Kingsham Avenue, moments away from Chichester Police Station, following reports of a man believed to be making threats with a gun at 7.30am yesterday (Sunday, January 29).

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene and an imitation firearm was recovered. Police are continuing their investigations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We were called to a report of man believed to be in possession of a firearm at Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, on Sunday 29 January at 7.30am.

”Armed officers swiftly arrested a 44-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and he was taken into custody. An imitation firearm was recovered. No one was harmed and there is no ongoing threat to the public.