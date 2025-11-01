Man arrested following robbery in Hastings
Sussex Police said it received a report of a man in possession of a knife entering a shop in Queens Road just after midday on Saturday, November 1.
“He went on to steal the takings from the till and fled the area,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
"Officers swiftly responded to support the victim and began conducting searches nearby.
"Forty minutes after the initial report was made to police, a 26-year-old man from St Leonards was detained nearby and arrested on suspicion of robbery.
"He has been taken to custody, where he remains at this time.”
Officers remain in the area conducting CCTV enquiries and speaking with witnesses, Sussex Police said.
If you have any information or footage to report, you can do so online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 642 of 11/01.