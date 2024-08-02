Man arrested following spate of criminal damage and graffiti in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested following a spate of criminal damage and graffiti in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police reported that the man has been arrested following community reports and police investigations into the damage and graffiti in the Redoubt area of the town.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the damage was reported between July 30 and July 31.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following community reporting and local police investigations a male has now been arrested following a spate of criminal damage and graffiti in the Redoubt area of Eastbourne.

"Damage reported between the 30-31 July.

"We continue to thank communities for reporting, if you have further information or have also been a victim and not yet reported, please report online or by calling 101 quoting 47240147402.”