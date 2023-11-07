An altercation broke out between a group of men in St Leonards during the afternoon, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident involved a group of men in their 30s and 40s and took place in the vicinity of the Best Kebab Centre and One Stop Shop in Eversfield Place at just after 1pm on Tuesday, September 26.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, a 36-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

