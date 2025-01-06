Man arrested following successful appeal from Arun Police

(Stock image)

The police had launched a manhunt in West Sussex, the man in they were looking for has now been found and arrested.

On January 2, police had launched a manhunt in West Sussex. Sussex Police said officers are searching for Nathan Lee.

On social media a post read: "He is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court for shoplifting offences.”

"Lee is 46-years-old, 5ft 5in, and known to the Worthing and Littlehampton areas.

"If you see Lee, we ask you not to approach him, and call 999 quoting reference 47240090987.”

Now, on Monday, January 6, Arun Police revealed that the man had been arrested. On the Arun Police Facebook page, a post read: “We are pleased to report that Nathan Lee, who was wanted for failing to appear at court, has now been arrested.

Thanks to all who shared the appeal.”