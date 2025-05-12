Man arrested following three-vehicle collision near Hailsham
Police said that emergency services were called to the A267 North Street, shortly after 1pm on Sunday, May 11.
The force added that the collision is believed to have involved three vehicles, a silver Land Rover Discovery, a green Land Rover Discovery, and a Mercedes, between the junctions with the B2104 and Church Lane.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “A 27-year-old man from Hellingly sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
“A 28-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.
“Officers are investigating the collision, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“This includes anyone in the area at the time with dashcam footage of the vehicles.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Portree.”