Man arrested following video of man ‘making threats to kill’ in West Sussex

A man has been arrested following an online video showing a man ‘making threats to kill’ in West Sussex.

Sussex Police confirmed that the video was originally filmed in September 2025 and a police investigation was launched at the time when it was initially reported.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disseminating threatening communications and remains on bail with strict conditions while our enquiries continue.

"These enquiries are ongoing, and we would ask people not to continue sharing the footage online, as this may impact on the active investigation.

"Anyone who has concerns for their safety is urged to contact police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”