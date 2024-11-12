A man has been arrested ‘for having dogs dangerously out of control’ in Peacehaven. Photo: National World

A man has been arrested ‘for having dogs dangerously out of control’ in Peacehaven.

Police said they responded to reports of two dogs, believed to be XL Bullies, fighting near Links Avenue, Peacehaven, at 10.45am yesterday (11 November).

One XL Bully dog, along with a Border Collie cross, was on the loose from a nearby vehicle, when it attacked another XL Bully being walked on a lead by its owner, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The walker suffered cuts to his hands and his XL Bully dog suffered minor injuries, but neither required medical treatment.”

Police confirmed they seized the XL Bully that was loose and arrested its owner, 29, for having dogs dangerously out of control.

The spokesperson added: "The man was also arrested for assaulting three police officers and damaging a police vehicle when being transported to custody.

“Police increased their presence in the area at the time for reassurance.”