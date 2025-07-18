Man arrested for assault following incident in Eastbourne
A man has been arrested for assault following an incident at an address in Eastbourne.
Police said that officers attended an address in Bourne Street in relation to an assault around midday on July 17.
A spokesperson for the police added: “A man barricaded himself inside and items was thrown from the upstairs windows.
“Bourne Street and junction with Ceylon Place, was closed in the immediate area to keep the public safe.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assault and he remains in custody.”