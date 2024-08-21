Man arrested for attempted assault on emergency worker and indecent exposure in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested for attempted assault of an emergency worker and on suspicion of indecent exposure in East Sussex.

Police responded to a report on July 26 at around 1am, that a man had followed and exposed himself to two women and a man in the Gloucester Place area in Brighton.

On attending, officers detained a 42-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of indecent exposure and for attempted assault of an emergency worker.

He has been released on bail with strict conditions while further enquiries are undertaken, police added.

Inspector Dan Eagle said: "No one should be made to feel uncomfortable or fear walking in public in our community.

"We ask that if you experience behaviour that makes you or another feel uncomfortable, harassed or threatened, that you contact police.

"Your safety and well-being are our top priority, and by reporting these incidents, you contribute to a safer community for all."