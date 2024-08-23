Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in a public place after exposing himself on a trail in East Sussex.

Sussex Police confirmed that they have arrested a 31 year-old man after he reportedly indecently exposed himself while she was out running on the Cuckoo Trail in Hellingly on Wednesday, August 21.

Officers have also confirmed that patrols will be stepped up along the trail following the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have made an arrest after a woman reported a man had indecently exposed himself while she out running on The Cuckoo Trail in Hellingly near the railway station on Wednesday morning (21 August).

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in a public place and remains in custody. We are asking the public to refrain from speculating about the identity of the suspect as this could jeopardise our investigation.

"We have stepped up police patrols along the Trail and anyone with information is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 841 of 21/08.”