Man arrested for knife incident in Eastbourne

By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:30 BST
A man has been arrested following a knife incident in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a man with a knife in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to the incident in Upperton Gardens at around 5.50am on June 26.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 49-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 0212 of 26/06.”