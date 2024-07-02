Man arrested for knife incident in Eastbourne
A man has been arrested following a knife incident in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have confirmed.
Police are appealing for information following a report of a man with a knife in Eastbourne.
Officers were called to the incident in Upperton Gardens at around 5.50am on June 26.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 49-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 0212 of 26/06.”