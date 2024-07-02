Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following a knife incident in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a man with a knife in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to the incident in Upperton Gardens at around 5.50am on June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 49-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.