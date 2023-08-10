Following an appeal to identify a group of men involved in the assault of a man in Brighton in March, a suspect has been arrested by Sussex Police.

Two further men Sussex Police wished to speak to have now also been identified.

Police are still trying to locate three more men who it's believed may hold key information about the incident.

The 31-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries when he was attacked near the Railway Bell pub in Surrey Street around 10.45pm on Friday, March 3.

Anyone who recognises any of the men is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1462 of 03/03.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.