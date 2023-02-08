A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Battle yesterday but police still want to find another suspect.

According to police, emergency services attended Old Ladies Court near Battle High Street following a report of a serious assault around 10.30am on February 7.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Battle suffered serious leg injuries consistent with being stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has now been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation was launched and enquiries, including witness statements and CCTV searches, were completed by detectives during the day and overnight.

Man arrested in connection with Battle stabbing but second suspect still at large

Early today (February 8), police say a 38-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time. Efforts are ongoing to arrest a second suspect also believed to be involved in the assault.

Chief inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera, district commander for Hastings and Rother, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and every effort is being made to locate the second suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tackling knife crime and serious violence remains a high priority for the force, and I’d like to reassure the public that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation. The victim is being supported by officers and will be kept fully updated as the case progresses.”