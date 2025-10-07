Man arrested in Hassocks rape investigation, Sussex Police confirm

A man has been arrested by police investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Hassocks.

Sussex Police issued an update to the investigation at 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 7, after confirming that they had received a report that a girl had been raped overnight on Thursday, October 2.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested early on Monday morning (October 6) on suspicion of rape. They said he has been interviewed and released on conditional bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “This is an evolving investigation, and we have specialist officers in contact with the victim to ensure she is fully supported throughout.

A man has been arrested by police investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Hassocks. Photo: National World

“From the moment this was reported to us on Friday morning, we have conducted multiple enquiries in the Hassocks area to try and establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

He said: “Our investigation is ongoing, but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public.”

Inspector David Derrick added: “Officers will be maintaining a presence in Hassocks while our enquiries into this matter are ongoing, and we encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak with them. We take all reports of this nature incredibly seriously and the public can be reassured that an extensive and thorough investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information relating to what happened is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Insight.”