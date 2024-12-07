Man arrested in Hastings rape investigation following Sussex Police appeal

Sussex Police said a man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Hastings.

Police said the incident happened at an address in Hastings on November 30 when a man, who was not known to the woman, called at the property and pushed his way through the front door.

Police announced on Saturday, December 7, that following an appeal, a 32-year-old man from Hastings handed himself in at Hastings Police Station at around 9am on December 7. They said he was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, of the Major Crime Team, said: “This investigation has raised significant concern within the community and caused a young woman extreme distress. She continues to be supported by officers as our enquiries continue. We would like to thank those who shared our appeals and provided any information which led to this arrest. We urge those with information to continue reporting, which could be crucial to the investigation.”

People can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Chalton. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. Visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.