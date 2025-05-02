Man arrested in Hastings town centre for being 'drunk and disorderly in a public place'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested in Hastings for being ‘drunk and disorderly in a public place’, police have said.

Following reports from members of the public in the town centre on Wednesday (April 30), officers arrested a man on Havelock Road, for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Sussex Police said the male was observed drinking wine directly from a bottle while displaying signs of intoxication.

He was seen shouting, swearing and verbally abusing a street warden, clearly distressing members of the public, including children, the force added.

Police said the man, who had previously received warnings about his behaviour, had his wine bottle confiscated in accordance with the Public Space Protection Order, which prohibits alcohol consumption within Hastings town centre, except on licensed premises.

The man was subsequently transported to Hastings Custody, the force added.

Sussex Police wish to emphasise that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Sussex Police officers continue to maintain regular patrols throughout the town centre and will respond promptly to any incidents that arise.