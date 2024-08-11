A man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Hove. Photo: National World

A man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Hove.

Sussex Police said they received a report of a kidnap in Hove at about 2am on Monday, August 5.

It was reported that a man had asked a woman for directions at the junction of Selborne Road and Church Road in Hove before pulling her into the car, according to Sussex Police. He drove off south for a short distance along First Avenue, where the woman was able to escape from the vehicle and call for help.

The vehicle suspected of being involved in the kidnap was seized later that evening, police said.

In the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August 11), a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, theft of a vehicle and making off without payment, Sussex Police said.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: "It is understandable that this investigation has raised significant concerns within the local community, and we want to provide reassurance that a dedicated team has been working tirelessly to conduct thorough enquiries, which have now resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

"We would like to thank those who have already come forward and made a report to police with information, and we urge others to do the same.

"Any piece of information, big or small, could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation."

You can contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Grangeway.

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.