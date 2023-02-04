Man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following Bognor Regis flat fire

Officers said they were called to support the fire service following the incident at College Court in Northcliffe Road at around 4.36am on Thursday, February 2.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The occupants from all affected flats were safely evacuated to nearby Butlins with the assistance of the local authority. No injuries were reported.
“Following enquiries, officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Bognor Regis on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed with conditions until March 4.”
Police said an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of what happened remains ongoing, and anyone with any information – or any relevant footage – is urged to report it online or via 101, quoting serial 157 of 02/02.
People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by reporting online.