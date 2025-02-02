Man arrested on suspicion of assault following ‘Anti-Semitic hate crime’ in West Sussex
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident that Sussex Police are treating as an ‘Anti-Semitic hate crime’ in West Sussex.
Police said that the incident happened in East Street, Shoreham, near the junction with New Road, at about 1.25pm on January 25.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The victim, a local woman in her 50s, was left shaken by the incident, which officers are treating as an Anti-Semitic hate crime.
“A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing assault and causing racially/religious aggravated fear by provocation of violence by words. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“Officers would like to thank all those who came forward with information to assist the investigation.”