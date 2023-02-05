Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Henfield assault

Officers said they were called to a property in Henfield Common South at around 11.25pm on Saturday, February 4, to reports of two men having been assaulted.
Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man from Henfield was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and one count each of aggravated burglary with intent and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis). He remains in custody at this time.”
Chief inspector Jim Collen added: “We understand incidents such as these are concerning for the public, but this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.
“We have an individual in custody and a full investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.
“We are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, particularly anyone who saw a man running from the scene towards Henfield High Street.
“Anyone with information can contact police online, or via 101, quoting Operation Darwin.”