Man arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage at Eastbourne hotel
Sussex Police confirmed that a man was arrested after damage was caused to a hotel premises in the town on Saturday, April 27.
The man was also arrested on possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that the force are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred in Wilmington Square.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after damage was caused to a hotel premises in Eastbourne.
"The incident in Wilmington Square was reported at 10.10pm on Saturday, April 27.
"Damage was caused to windows and doors at the premises.
“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.
“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1289 of 27/04.”