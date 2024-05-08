Man arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage at Eastbourne hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police confirmed that a man was arrested after damage was caused to a hotel premises in the town on Saturday, April 27.

The man was also arrested on possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that the force are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred in Wilmington Square.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after damage was caused to a hotel premises in Eastbourne.

"The incident in Wilmington Square was reported at 10.10pm on Saturday, April 27.

"Damage was caused to windows and doors at the premises.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.