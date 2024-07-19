Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after collision in Eastbourne
Whitley Road was blocked following the collision on Thursday, July 18 while emergency services were at the scene.
Police confirmed that a man had been arrested following the crash.
Another man was taken to hospital with injuries, the police confirmed.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a collision in Whitley Road, Eastbourne, at about 4.50pm on Thursday, July 18.
“It involved a black Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Scirocco.
“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries.
“The driver of the Volkswagen, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He has been bailed, pending further investigation.
“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV or dashcam footage can report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1009 of 18/07.”