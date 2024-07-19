Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after collision in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a two-car collision in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitley Road was blocked following the collision on Thursday, July 18 while emergency services were at the scene.

Police confirmed that a man had been arrested following the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man was taken to hospital with injuries, the police confirmed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a two-car collision in Eastbourne.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a collision in Whitley Road, Eastbourne, at about 4.50pm on Thursday, July 18.

“It involved a black Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Scirocco.

“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the Volkswagen, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He has been bailed, pending further investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV or dashcam footage can report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1009 of 18/07.”