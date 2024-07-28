Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving following three vehicle collision on the A23

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs following a three-car collision on the A23.

The collision occurred on the A23 Southbound near Hickstead on Friday, July 26.

Police confirmed that a person was taken to hospital with ‘minor injuries’ following the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A driver has been arrested in connection with a three-vehicle collision which occurred on the A23 southbound, near Hickstead, about 7.22pm on Friday, July July 26.

“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The driver of a Mini Clubman – a 34-year-old man from Staffordshire – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

“He has been released on conditional bail until 26 October as enquiries continue.