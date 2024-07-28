Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving following three vehicle collision on the A23
The collision occurred on the A23 Southbound near Hickstead on Friday, July 26.
Police confirmed that a person was taken to hospital with ‘minor injuries’ following the incident.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A driver has been arrested in connection with a three-vehicle collision which occurred on the A23 southbound, near Hickstead, about 7.22pm on Friday, July July 26.
“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The driver of a Mini Clubman – a 34-year-old man from Staffordshire – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
“He has been released on conditional bail until 26 October as enquiries continue.
“The other vehicles involved were a Ford Focus and a Kia Venga.”