Man arrested on suspicion of drug supply in Eastbourne

A man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs after police officers witnessed a drug exchange in Eastbourne.

Officers confirmed that a 32 year-old man had been arrested after witnessing two women and a man involved in ‘what appeared to be a drug exchange’ in the Meads area.

Police confirmed that the man has since been released on bail whilst investigations continue.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 32-year-old man, from Eastbourne, has been arrested after police witnessed a drug exchange.

“On the evening of Friday, February 21, while patrolling the Meads area of Eastbourne, officers observed two women, and a man involved in what appeared to be a drug exchange.

"As officers approached, the man attempted to flee but was detained for a drug search. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs after officers found sums of cash on him.

"The man has since been released on police bail, while investigations continue.

"If you witness drug use or supply in your area, please report it online or by calling 101. You can also report anonymously to CrimeStoppers.”