A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an incident in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses after an assault took place in Mildenhall Drive, St Leonards, on July 25 at around 4.50pm, involving four men.

A police spokesperson said: “It is believed the men are known to one another, and this is being treated as an isolated incident.

"During the incident, it is believed that the victim and suspects travelled on foot down an alleyway parallel to Battle Road to the junction of Ashbrook Road.

“The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for serious injuries. He has since been discharged.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested on July 31 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

“He has been bailed while the investigation remains ongoing.

“We encourage anyone who witnessed this incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to come forward.

“Information can be reported to us online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 1097 of 25/07.”