Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following the incident in Falaise Road.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene at about 9.20pm following reports of a possible kidnap.
“There was an increased police presence in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and to provide reassurance.
“A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remains in police custody at this time.
“Anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious, or with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to report online or via 101 quoting 1380 of 30/05.”