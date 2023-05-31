A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap following an incident in Hastings last night (Tuesday, May 30), police have announced.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following the incident in Falaise Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene at about 9.20pm following reports of a possible kidnap.

“There was an increased police presence in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and to provide reassurance.

Police

“A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remains in police custody at this time.