Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Worthing: police advise public against speculation
Police said emergency services had been called to reports of a man suffering serious injuries.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 25-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Police said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in Curzon Close, Worthing, on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.”
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore, leading the investigation, said: “My condolences remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time.
“We will continue to offer support from specialist officers throughout this investigation. We are not seeking anyone else in connection to the incident at this time.
“As this is a live investigation, I’d like to advise the public against speculation online to protect this case from prejudice.”