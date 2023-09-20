BREAKING
Man arrested on suspicion of rape at Brighton address, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following an appeal to locate Devante Green, he has now been arrested on suspicion of rape at a property in Brighton on Tuesday 5 September. An investigation into the offence is ongoing.”

Police added: “If you have information which may assist our investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Eldridge.”