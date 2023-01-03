A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a woman at a bar in Hastings town centre, police have confirmed.

The incident happened inside and then outside the Yates Wine Bar in Cambridge Road at about 2.45am on December 18, police revealed today (January 3).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man was later arrested by officers on suspicion of sexual assault, possession of a class A drug, racially aggravated harassment, and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

“He remains on bail while the investigation continues.

“Police are seeking to trace witnesses to the incident, and wish to identify the victim of the sexual assault.

“Information and support is provided to victims of sexual offences, for more information about the help available you can click on our advice page.

