Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following indecent exposure incident in Polegate
Sussex Police said that just before 9pm on Tuesday, November 19, a woman reported being approached by a naked man who followed her to her front door and tried to kiss her. The man walked off when the woman’s father appeared.
Prior to this incident, a man was seen walking around the Polegate area naked, police added.
Police later confirmed that a 32-year-old man from Polegate was later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and outraging public decency and released on bail while police continue with their enquiries.
PC Harry Thorpe said: “From the enquiries we have undertaken, we believe there are other occasions that a man has been seen naked in public, sometimes when children are present.
“We take reports of this behaviour extremely seriously. We would like to hear from anyone else who was also in the area at the time of the incident or who recalls seeing a man exposing himself in public in the Polegate area.”
Witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1252 of 19/11.