Man arrested on suspicion of theft and assault in Chichester
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “While on patrol, officers detained a man in the Eastgate area at about 3.45 pm. During the course of the arrest, two officers were assaulted and later required hospital treatment.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers. He remains in custody at this time.”
An eye-witness called Shannon Page said: “I was in town working and we heard of a suspected theft from our shop radio that we have. When police apprehended a man, there were several officers trying to pin him down to detain him.”