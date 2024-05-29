Man arrested on suspicion of theft and assault in Chichester

Police apprehending the man (Credit: Shannon Page).

Police received a report of a theft from a shop in St Martin’s Street, Chichester, at about 3pm on Tuesday, May 28.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “While on patrol, officers detained a man in the Eastgate area at about 3.45 pm. During the course of the arrest, two officers were assaulted and later required hospital treatment.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers. He remains in custody at this time.”

