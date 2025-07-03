Man arrested over offensive graffiti in Bognor Regis park

Latest police news

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with criminal damage caused at a park in Bognor Regis.

It follows a police appeal for information after swastikas and other hate symbols were drawn and carved into benches into Hotham Park last month.

More than 50 items were targeted, causing thousands in damage. A suspect was identified, and an off-duty pc saw the suspect in Bognor and contacted colleagues, who made an arrest on Monday, June 30.

Officers found three black marker pens and a template kit for a swastika on his person. Now, police a spokesperson can confirm a 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Ross Beaumont said: “We are aware this damage caused notable upset, along with gaining national media attention, and would like to express gratitude for the public’s support in disrupting this behaviour.

“Bognor Regis is an exceptional community that we take pride in, and this is a phenomenal example of people coming together to remind those will ill intent that it will not be tolerated in this town.

“The suspect has been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue, which we are progressing with pace.”