Man asks teenage girl for directions to Hailsham before ‘exposing himself’

Police are appealing for information after a man allegedly exposed himself to a teenager girl walking home from school.

The man, who was driving a greeny blue estate or caravan type vehicle, pulled up at the side of the road and asked the teenager, who was walking home from Heathfield Community College, directions to Hailsham, police said.

Police are appealing for information to both incidents

He repeatedly asked her to confirm and then exposed himself to her, said police. The girl then ran off and he drove off along the B2096.

The incident is said to have happened on Thursday afternoon (September 12).

The man is described as white, in his late 30’s, with short blonde hair and stubble, police said. He was wearing a black polo shirt with orange features, but not logos.

Officers said the incident is being linked to a similar incident that happened in Hailsham a short time later.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man pulled up alongside another teenager in London Road at about 4.40pm and asked her for directions before exposing himself.

“Police are asking for drivers who may have dashcam footage from either location around those times that may show the suspect vehicle to contact them.

“Anyone with information about the Hailsham incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 290 of 13/09.”