Police said that at around 11.30pm, it was reported that a man was followed by two men from the Bridge Bar in East Grinstead, before being assaulted and having possessions stolen.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers would like to speak with the two men seen in the CCTV as they may be able to assist with police enquiries.

“If you recognise those in the photos, or have information to report, we ask you to contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1580 of 19/09.”