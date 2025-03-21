Man assaulted and subject to 'racial abuse' outside Hastings Aldi store

By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 14:27 BST
A man was assaulted and subject to racial abuse outside a supermarket in Hastings, police said.

Sussex Police said the victim was attacked by a man and a woman outside Aldi in Rye Road.

Police have now launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially aggravated assault that occurred outside Aldi supermarket on Rye Road, Hastings.

Police were called to the scene

“The incident took place at approximately 12.50pm on Sunday, March 2, when a male victim was reportedly subjected to racial abuse and physically assaulted by a man and woman outside the store.

“As this occurred during a busy Sunday afternoon, investigators believe several shoppers may have witnessed the incident or overheard the altercation.

“Officers are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. If you witnessed the assault or have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 47250039759.”

