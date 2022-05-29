Man assaulted by ‘a number of other men’ in Crawley town centre robbery

Sussex Police said that on Sunday, May 22 at about 2am, in the Boardwalk area of the town, a man was assaulted by a number of other men and personal items were taken from him.

Members of the public assisted the victim in the aftermath of the robbery, before he left the scene and returned home, the police added.

Sussex Police said a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A man has been assaulted by ‘a number of other of men’ in a robbery in Crawley town centre, Sussex Police has reported

Officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who assisted the victim, or who saw what happened.

You can do this by reporting online or by calling 101 quoting serial 183 of 22/05. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.