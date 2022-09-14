Man assaulted by group in Crawley: Sussex Police appealing for witnesses

Officers were called to a disturbance near the Medusa Bar in the early hours of September 11, police said.

Sussex Police said a group of people were involved in the incident in which a man was assaulted.

A 31-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and with possession of a class A drug, police added.

Sussex Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Crawley High Street. Picture by Jon Rigby

Sussex Police said he has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police wish to speak to witnesses and with those at the scene to establish the full circumstances.