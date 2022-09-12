Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Billingshurst
A man has been assaulted during an attempted robbery in Billingshurst.
Police say that the man was walking home on a path between Berrall Way and Luxford Way when he was approached by three men.
They demanded his phone and other personal items.
The attack happened between midnight and 1am on September 3.
The three men were wearing dark clothing and hoods.
A police spokesperson said “Witnesses and anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time are urged to come forward.
"Officers wish for anyone with any CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 426 of 03/09.
“Alternatively call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”