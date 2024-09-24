Sussex Police said Brian Spring, 48 – formerly of New Steine Mews, Brighton – assaulted housing and support workers in a church and in sheltered accommodation in the city.

“Brian Spring assaulted three volunteers at a church in St James' Street, Kemp Town, after he asked them for help,” a police spokesperson said.

"In another incident, he assaulted one man who was working at a sheltered housing scheme in Grand Parade, Brighton.

"Then while the victim tried to find safety with another colleague in an office, he attempted to break in by smashing windows and kicking the locked door.”

When police officers arrived, Spring ‘attempted to headbutt the officer’, and ‘later spat at him’, police said.

The spokesperson added: “While in custody, he also threw food through a cell hatch over a police detention officer in custody.

“Spring was intoxicated on class A drugs during the second incident.”

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 18, Spring admitted four counts of assault by beating, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and criminal damage, police said.

The court was told how the first incident happened on August 14, 2023.

"Spring entered the church to ask for help, but then shouted abuse and assaulted the volunteers there who were trying to help him after he had soiled himself,” the police explained.

"Spring was identified and later arrested. He was found guilty of three counts of assault by beating in a trial held at Brighton Magistrates' Court in July for these matters.”

The second incident started at about 6.30pm on September 9 this year at a sheltered accommodation premises in Grand Parade, Brighton.

The police said: “A staff member was called to a disturbance inside, and was pinned to a wall by Spring.

“He retreated away from Spring and went into a secure office space, but Spring tried to force his way in.

“Alongside a colleague, the victim managed to close the office door. Spring kicked the door and banged then windows, then went outside and smashed a window using a plank of wood.”

Police arrived within minutes, and Spring was located. Officers tried to reason with him, but he was ‘immediately abusive and resisted arrest’, police said.

The spokesperson continued: “While handcuffed, Spring tried to headbutt an officer. Then in custody, he spat in the face of the officer.

“Finally, at 2.30am on September 10, Spring demanded food and drink. He was provided with food, he threw it back through a cell hatch over the detention officer.”

Brighton Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said Spring assaulted staff and police officers ‘who were all working to help him’.

He added: “We are fortunate to have committed police officers who help protect vulnerable people and work to make our communities a safer place.

“Officers do not sign up to be assaulted, but sadly this is a risk all emergency workers face. It is not acceptable and should never be considered as simply ‘part of the job’.

“These incidents impact on officers and their colleagues. That is why we will do everything we can to ensure that those responsible for causing harm are brought to justice.

“Spring’s behaviour was appalling, so we are pleased a significant custodial sentence was imposed.”

Police revealed that Spring was sentenced to a total of six months in prison.