Man assaulted in attempted robbery near Eastbourne park

Police said they are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery after a man was assaulted near a park in Eastbourne.

Officers said at round 6.15pm on Friday, January 20, a man was walking in Borough Lane, near Gildredge Park, when he was approached by two men.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “One of the men demanded money from the victim before assaulting him. After calling for help, another group of men emerged from the nearby park and intervened, at which point the victim was able to leave. Nothing was taken from him during the incident.”

One of the suspects has been described by police as tall, slim and aged around 19-years-old.

The spokesperson said: “He had a curly, dark fringe that came down to just above his eyebrow. He was wearing a light-coloured hoody under a black jacket, with the hood up, dark trousers/jeans and white trainers.

“The second suspect was dressed in dark clothing with his hood up, and was of similar height and build. The identities of the other men who intervened are not known.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which could help police with their investigation is urged to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1014 of 20/01.

