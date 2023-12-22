Witnesses after being sought after an assault outside a shop in East Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a 36-year-old local man reported being assaulted outside Tesco Express in Sutton Park Road, Seaford, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, November 13.

"The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10in and in his 60s,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has short grey hair and grey facial hair. He has his front teeth missing and was wearing a beanie hat and orange high visibility jacket.”