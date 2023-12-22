BREAKING

Man assaulted outside shop in East Sussex

Witnesses after being sought after an assault outside a shop in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Sussex Police said a 36-year-old local man reported being assaulted outside Tesco Express in Sutton Park Road, Seaford, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, November 13.

"The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10in and in his 60s,” a police spokesperson said.

"He has short grey hair and grey facial hair. He has his front teeth missing and was wearing a beanie hat and orange high visibility jacket.”

Any witnesses, or anyone who has information which could help police with their enquiries, is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 881 of 13/11.