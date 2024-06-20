Man assaulted shop staff while stealing thousands of pounds worth of stock from Crawley stores

By Sarah Page
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:38 BST
A man who stole thousands of pounds worth of stock from shops across Crawley attacked a member of staff and a security guard in one of them.

Police say they were called to a number of thefts in stores in the town between May 28 and June 9.

Thierry Piron, 35, was arrested in connection with the incidents and later charged with eight counts of theft and two counts of assault.

Brighton Magistrates Court heard that on May 28 he entered Next at County Oak Retail Park and Marks & Spencer in Acorn Park and stole stock worth more than £400.

A man attacked shop staff while stealing thousands of pounds worth of stock from stores across Crawley

He then entered Iceland, Dorsten Square, on June 3 and left the store with alcohol and food without paying. He also assaulted a member of staff and a member of security staff, causing minor injury.

A police spokesperson said: “Piron’s offending continued on June 6 and June 9 at Iceland, Dorsten Square; Superdry, County Mall and Marks and Spencer, Acorn Park, where he stole more stock worth hundreds of pounds.”

He admitted all 10 charges when he appeared before magistrates on June 17 and was remanded in custody.

Piron, of no fixed address, is due to appear at a court to be fixed on July 15 for sentencing.