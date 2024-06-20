Man assaulted shop staff while stealing thousands of pounds worth of stock from Crawley stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who stole thousands of pounds worth of stock from shops across Crawley attacked a member of staff and a security guard in one of them.

Police say they were called to a number of thefts in stores in the town between May 28 and June 9.

Thierry Piron, 35, was arrested in connection with the incidents and later charged with eight counts of theft and two counts of assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Magistrates Court heard that on May 28 he entered Next at County Oak Retail Park and Marks & Spencer in Acorn Park and stole stock worth more than £400.

A man attacked shop staff while stealing thousands of pounds worth of stock from stores across Crawley

He then entered Iceland, Dorsten Square, on June 3 and left the store with alcohol and food without paying. He also assaulted a member of staff and a member of security staff, causing minor injury.

A police spokesperson said: “Piron’s offending continued on June 6 and June 9 at Iceland, Dorsten Square; Superdry, County Mall and Marks and Spencer, Acorn Park, where he stole more stock worth hundreds of pounds.”

He admitted all 10 charges when he appeared before magistrates on June 17 and was remanded in custody.