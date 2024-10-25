Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are looking for a man who ‘attempted to snatch a dog lead’ from a woman in Eastbourne.

The woman was walking her dog in Hazelwood Avenue at about 6.30pm on Monday (October 21) when the man approached her.

Sussex Police said he ‘attempted to snatch her dog lead’, before running off.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “It is not clear what his intention was as he ran off immediately, but police would like to hear of any similar incidents in the area.

Police are looking for a man who ‘attempted to snatch a dog lead’ from a woman in Eastbourne. Photo: National World

“The man was described as white, wearing a black hooded top zipped up over his lower face and black joggers with a white stripe, possibly Adidas."

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1044 of 21/10.

The police force added that you can find advice on protecting your dog at: www.sussex.police.uk/police-forces/sussex-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/op-collar/.