Man badly hurt in St Leonards collision involving Jaguar car and group of pedestrians

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.
Sussex Police said officers were called to Blackman Avenue around 3pm on Tuesday, January 3 following reports of a collision involving a grey Jaguar and a group of pedestrians.
Police said the car had been seen driving up and down Blackman Avenue prior to the collision, and made off afterwards in the direction of the traffic lights at Battle Road.
Police added one of the pedestrians suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
“Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any dash cam footage of the car being driven in the area around the time of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 738 of 03/01.”