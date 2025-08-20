Man bailed following stabbing in Eastbourne

Two other men suffered stab wounds as a result of the incident, which happened in Seaside Road.

Police cordoned off the area following the stabbing and all three men were taken to hospital.

The force confirmed that a man was arrested following the incident and has subsequently been bailed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a man having been stabbed following a fight in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday (14 August) at about 8.20pm.

“A man was found with serious injuries and two other men had also sustained minor stab wounds. All three were taken to hospital.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and taken to custody. He has since been bailed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and we have an increased police presence in the area.

“Anyone who saw the incident or has an information which could help our investigation is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Benton.”

