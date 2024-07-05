Man believed to be in Selsey wanted for series of shoplifting offences across Surrey and Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a man wanted for a series of shoplifting offences across Surrey and Sussex.

Surrey Police are asking for the public’s help to find 37-year-old Cohen Parker.

Police believe Parker is currently in Selsey or Havant.

Posting on Facebook, a Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Cohen Parker, who is wanted for a series of shoplifting offences across Surrey and Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for Cohen Parker, who is wanted for a series of shoplifting offences across Surrey and Sussex. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

“Cohen is described as White and of a stocky build, with brown hair. He is believed to currently be in Selsey, West Sussex, or Havant, Hampshire.

“If you have seen Cohen, or have any information which could help us find him, please contact us via direct message, quoting PR/45240057509.