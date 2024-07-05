Man believed to be in Selsey wanted for series of shoplifting offences across Surrey and Sussex
Surrey Police are asking for the public’s help to find 37-year-old Cohen Parker.
Police believe Parker is currently in Selsey or Havant.
Posting on Facebook, a Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Cohen Parker, who is wanted for a series of shoplifting offences across Surrey and Sussex.
“Cohen is described as White and of a stocky build, with brown hair. He is believed to currently be in Selsey, West Sussex, or Havant, Hampshire.
“If you have seen Cohen, or have any information which could help us find him, please contact us via direct message, quoting PR/45240057509.
“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”