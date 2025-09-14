Man ‘believed to have links in East Sussex’ wanted on recall to prison for breaching terms of his licence
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Samuel Mills, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
“Mills is 32, has blue eyes and short cropped brown hair.
“He is believed to have links in East Sussex, including in Eastbourne, Hastings and St Leonards.
“If you see Mills, or have any information as to his whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 641 of 25/07.
“Alternatively, you can report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. https://orlo.uk/Y0kMI.”