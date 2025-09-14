Man ‘believed to have links in East Sussex’ wanted on recall to prison for breaching terms of his licence

A man who is ‘believed to have links in East Sussex’ is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.

The force are seeking to locate 32-year-old Samuel Mills, who is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

Police believe his East Sussex links include Eastbourne, Hastings and St Leonards.

The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they see Mills, or have any information pertaining to his whereabouts.

Police are searching for Samuel Mills, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Samuel Mills, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

“Mills is 32, has blue eyes and short cropped brown hair.

“He is believed to have links in East Sussex, including in Eastbourne, Hastings and St Leonards.

“If you see Mills, or have any information as to his whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 641 of 25/07.

“Alternatively, you can report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. https://orlo.uk/Y0kMI.”