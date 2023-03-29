Edit Account-Sign Out
Man caught dealing cocaine in Brighton and Hove gets jail sentence

A man who was found with cocaine and caught drug-dealing by police officers on patrol has been jailed.

By Sam Morton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 18:44 BST

According to Sussex Police, Roland Dine, 27 – of no fixed address – was last seen carrying out a drug deal in Camelford Street on Thursday, December 8 by officers on patrol.

"He was followed towards the Old Steine, where officers carried out a stop and search,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was found with a number of wraps of cocaine and a large quantity of cash.”

Roland Dine, 27 – of no fixed address - has been jailed for 28-months after drug dealing in Brighton and Hove. Photo: Sussex Police
Police said Dine was arrested, charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and subsequently found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 9. He was remanded in custody.

At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, March 15, he was sentenced to 28-months in prison, police said.

Detective Constable Kizzie Evenett said: “The supply of illegal drugs fuels enormous harm in our communities and will not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove.

“Thanks to the swift work of our officers on patrol, dangerous substances have been taken off the streets and a man responsible for distributing them is behind bars.”

