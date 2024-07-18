Man caught drug dealing by officers in Eastbourne jailed

A man has been jailed for drug offences following a stop-search in Eastbourne.

Police said that officers were patrolling Trinity Trees on June 8 at around 3pm, when they saw a man pass on drugs to a group of people on two different occasions.

He was intercepted by police at around 5pm, the force added.

Following a stop-search, drugs, money, and a large knife was found. He was arrested and was later identified as Kieran Martin, police added.

Kieran Martin, 24, of St Martins Crescent, South Heighton was charged with possession of a knife in a public place, supplying Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Picture: Sussex Police

Martin, 24, of St Martins Crescent, South Heighton was later charged with possession of a knife in a public place, supplying Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 8 July and pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Martin was sentenced to five years and seven months’ imprisonment.

