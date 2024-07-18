Man caught drug dealing by officers in Eastbourne jailed
Police said that officers were patrolling Trinity Trees on June 8 at around 3pm, when they saw a man pass on drugs to a group of people on two different occasions.
He was intercepted by police at around 5pm, the force added.
Following a stop-search, drugs, money, and a large knife was found. He was arrested and was later identified as Kieran Martin, police added.
Martin, 24, of St Martins Crescent, South Heighton was later charged with possession of a knife in a public place, supplying Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 8 July and pleaded guilty to all three charges.
Martin was sentenced to five years and seven months’ imprisonment.